2 accused of drug trafficking meth in DeKalb County bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men in DeKalb County are accused of trafficking nearly two dozen pounds of methamphetamine.

The DeKalb County Police Department says they have Jacob Smith and Javier Magallanes in custody and close to 23 pounds of meth off the streets after a Thursday afternoon operation.

According to police, officers were performing an operation on Pleasant Brook Village Lane, where they took the 20-year-old Smith into custody without incident.

However, Magallanes sped away, police said, and investigators ended up disabling his vehicle to take him into custody.

During the operation, investigators seized cash and 22.99 pounds of meth.

Both Smith and Magallanes are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group