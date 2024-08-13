19-year-old found shot to death. Clarkston police are asking for your help to ID suspect

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A 19-year-old was found shot to death at a Clarkston apartment complex in June. Two months later, police are still searching for a suspect.

Just after midnight on June 19, Clarkston police officers responded to the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road and found 19-year-old Samuel Dorsey dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find his killer. Officers are also asking for anyone who was there during the shooting to reach out to the department.

The exact circumstances leading to his death are unclear.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

