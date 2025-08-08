14-year-old charged in deadly shooting outside DeKalb apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in DeKalb County last month.
Police say they found a man sitting in a car outside a DeKalb County apartment complex who had been shot several times on July 24.
They have now identified that man as Dionte Brown, 18.
A 14-year-old, whose name is not being released, has been charged with murder and armed robbery.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as police were investigating at the complex on Watling Road.
Investigators had a large portion of the parking lot sectioned off with police tape and were focusing on a black SUV.
Brown was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but died the next morning.
Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.
