14-year-old charged in deadly shooting outside DeKalb apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in DeKalb County last month.

Police say they found a man sitting in a car outside a DeKalb County apartment complex who had been shot several times on July 24.

They have now identified that man as Dionte Brown, 18.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 14-year-old, whose name is not being released, has been charged with murder and armed robbery.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as police were investigating at the complex on Watling Road.

Investigators had a large portion of the parking lot sectioned off with police tape and were focusing on a black SUV.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but died the next morning.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group