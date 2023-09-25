10-year-old girl facing expulsion after selling pocket knives she thought were keychains at school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fifth grader was accused of selling pocket knives to her fellow students, and now her parents are speaking out.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County Monday, where some parents are now asking for suspensions to be reversed.

Fernandes first reported on this exclusive story Friday. A 5th grader at Panola Way Elementary School was suspended for allegedly selling pocket knives to other students.

The 10-year-old was trying to raise money to go on a Disney cruise, according to her parents.

The girl’s parents said their daughter is innocent and that she didn’t know there were knives on the keychains. Her parents say they didn’t realize it either.

“She has hats (and) fanny packs. She was selling bracelets,” the girl’s parents say.

