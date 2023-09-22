5th grader selling knives to classmates at DeKalb elementary school, parents say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents say their children are coming home from school with knives sold to them by another child.
They say the girl, a fifth grader at Panola Way Elementary School in Lithonia, had more than a dozen pocket knives with her at school.
Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes is speaking with parents who are outraged at the incident and the school’s response, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The school’s principal sent a letter to parents late Wednesday night, but parents say it’s misleading.
“He said a child was caught with the knives and was selling them,” parent Treshur Collins said.
Spokespeople for the school district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the incident is under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group