5th grader selling knives to classmates at DeKalb elementary school, parents say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents say their children are coming home from school with knives sold to them by another child.

They say the girl, a fifth grader at Panola Way Elementary School in Lithonia, had more than a dozen pocket knives with her at school.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents late Wednesday night, but parents say it’s misleading.

“He said a child was caught with the knives and was selling them,” parent Treshur Collins said.

Spokespeople for the school district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the incident is under investigation.

