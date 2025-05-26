1 dead in shooting at apartment complex near Lithonia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting.

At around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to The Reserve Apartment Homes at 5650 Hillandale Drive near Lithonia to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Homicide investigators are interviewing witnesses and gathering information to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify a suspect.

