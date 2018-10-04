1 dead from West Nile Virus in DeKalb County, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have confirmed the first death from West Nile Virus in DeKalb County this year.
Health officials say the victim is a woman in her 90s who lived in Dunwoody.
At least one other person in Georgia has died of the mosquito-borne illness.
Last year, there were 48 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus and seven deaths in Georgia.
Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is:
- Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.
- Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.
- Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
To prevent being bitten by mosquitoes:
- Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.
- Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.
- Spray clothing with products containing permethrin. Also apply according to label instructions.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes
TRENDING STORIES:
- String of engine fires tied to vehicles from Georgia plant, investigation finds
- CHAOS AT AIRPORT: MMA fighter arrested at crowded Atlanta airport
- Shots fired after fight at Atlanta club; Shooter on the run
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}