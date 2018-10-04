  • 1 dead from West Nile Virus in DeKalb County, officials say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have confirmed the first death from West Nile Virus in DeKalb County this year.

    Health officials say the victim is a woman in her 90s who lived in Dunwoody. 

    At least one other person in Georgia has died of the mosquito-borne illness.

    Last year, there were 48 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus and seven deaths in Georgia. 

    Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is: 

    • Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.
    • Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.
    • Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

     To prevent being bitten by mosquitoes:

    • Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.
    • Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.  Apply according to label instructions. 
    • Spray clothing with products containing permethrin. Also apply according to label instructions.
    •  Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes

