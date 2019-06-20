  • 'I was on the ground praying to God' - Mother says firefighters saved choking son

    By: Sophia Choi

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy is alive because of his quick-thinking mother -- and even quicker firefighters.

    Eva Rich's son Braden was eating fruit snacks in the car Friday, when he choked and passed out.

    Luckily, they were right next to a fire station in Brookhaven.

    "From my perspective, I was on the ground praying to God that he would come back to me," Rich said. "And he did."

