'I was on the ground praying to God' - Mother says firefighters saved choking son

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy is alive because of his quick-thinking mother -- and even quicker firefighters.
Eva Rich's son Braden was eating fruit snacks in the car Friday, when he choked and passed out.
Luckily, they were right next to a fire station in Brookhaven.
"From my perspective, I was on the ground praying to God that he would come back to me," Rich said. "And he did."
We'll take you through the firefighters' quick-actions that saved the little boy's life, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}