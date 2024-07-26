DeKalb County schools select superintendent to serve on new board for school safety, security

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) announced a new Superintendent.

Dr. Devon Q. Horton has been selected to serve on the newly formed Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) School Safety Clearinghouse External Advisory Board.

The board comprises school safety experts and education leaders who will provide recommendations to enhance K-12 school safety and security.

The Advisory Board will advise Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on implementing school safety practices.

Horton said he is honored to serve on the board.

“I am honored to serve on this advisory board and contribute to the national effort to create safer learning environments. In a world with ever-shifting and elevated threats, I believe our collective experiences will be constructive in helping develop practical solutions that improve protection for our students, staff, and communities,” Horton said.

