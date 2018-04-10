DeKalb County considers banning garbage disposals in homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local county is considering banning something many of you use in your kitchen several times a day: the garbage disposal.
Sewage has been a concern in DeKalb County after a massive sewage leak spilled into a neighborhood pond last year. The spill killed several fish in the water, leaving many neighbors with concerns over the affects the spill could have on their neighborhood.
At a meeting in DeKalb County, officials said they are looking at fining residents who continually dump grease down drains and banning disposals in new construction. This would mainly target new multi-family developments.
In 2017, the county spent $22M on the cleanup and maintenance efforts.
The DeKalb County CEO told Channel 2's Sophia Choi this is already paying off with fewer spills in the first quarter of 2018 versus 2017. They plan to spend another $79M before the 2020 Environmental Protection Agency's consent decree deadline.
The reason county leaders say the disposals could be causing major problems for the sewer system, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
