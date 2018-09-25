Your monthly electric bill could be going up

ATLANTA - A major multi-billion dollar project could affect how much you pay on your monthly electric bill.
Officials are expected to vote on the future of the Plant Vogtle project by the end of the afternoon.
If all the owners vote to proceed with the project, Georgia Power customers could see higher electric bills. But the electric bills could still go up even with a vote to halt the project.
We'll be following developments in the project's vote throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
"It would definitely go up if we backed out because we'd have to pay what we already spent," said Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, who sits on the Board of Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia.
The authority is one of the co-owners that voted yes on Plant Vogtle.
Whether the project goes through or is stopped, Georgia Power must have permission from the Georgia Public Service Commission before it can increase prices to recoup the costs.
If the project goes online, the increases could range from 6 to 8 percent by 2022 or 2023, according to PSC officials.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}