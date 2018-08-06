Decision to ban Confederate flags from city parade honoring veterans sparks controversy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The Sons of Confederate Veterans is criticizing a decision that banned their group from flying the Confederate battle flag in a weekend parade in Alpharetta. The decision by city officials has sparked controversy.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans group said the Confederate flag is part of their heritage and the heritage of Confederate veterans.
The Old Soldiers Parade originally was dedicated to soldiers of the Civil War, but it evolved into a tribute to all veterans.
The Sons of Confederate veterans have always participated, but this year, members were told to leave their Confederate battle flags home.
While the city banned flying the flag in the parade, pictures posted on Twitter showed many parade watchers clutching their own flags.
Why city officials said they made the changes to the popular parade, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
