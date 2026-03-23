2 dead in Brookhaven apartment shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are investigating a deadly double shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Parke Towne North Apartments around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Brookhaven officers already in the area heard the gunfire and responded.

They found one victim in the driver’s seat of a car with the door open and a second victim near an apartment building. Both young men had been shot and died from their injuries.

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Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reported from the scene as police collected evidence during Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Officers marked more than two dozen shell casings and evidence scattered in the parking lot near the car. They marked another dozen casings well away from the original scene.

Police have not released the names of the two men who died.

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