Dashcam video captures Georgia deputy ending 103 MPH chase

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A newly released dashcam video shows a Georgia deputy ending a high-speed chase with a PIT maneuver after authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop.

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The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit happened June 14 after a deputy tried to stop a Nissan Altima for an improper turn. Investigators said the driver reached speeds of about 103 mph before the deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

Authorities arrested the driver, Cameron Paulk, and passenger Deandre Lawrence. Deputies said Lawrence, who was wanted on a probation violation warrant, briefly ran before being taken into custody.

Investigators said they recovered two loaded handguns, including one reported stolen, along with ammunition from the vehicle. Paulk was charged with felony fleeing, theft by receiving stolen property and an improper turn. Lawrence was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges are allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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