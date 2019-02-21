Deadly chemicals: Store-bought products blamed for dozens of deaths

ATLANTA - A product you can buy in metro Atlanta stores -- and may even be in your garage -- is blamed for dozens of deaths.
The Environmental Protection Agency proposed banning paint strippers that contain the chemical methylene chloride two years ago, but Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr found the new rules have not gone into effect yet.
Channel 2 Action News emailed the EPA about the ban and a spokesperson told us the final rule was sent for review Dec. 21. But we talked to two mothers who said their sons died because of the paint strippers. They said they need to be banned now.
Lauren Atkins said her son died while using a paint stripper on his BMX bike at her home last year.
“So, I opened the door and I found him slumped over. He had already passed away,” Atkins said.
We're hearing the heartbreaking stories from these mothers and go undercover to find the dangerous chemicals still on store shelves, Monday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News
INVESTIGATIVE STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}