Day 4 of recovery effort after teens disappear in creek

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery teams are set to re-start the search for two teenagers who were swept under water.
Bryant Wade and Cameron Smith disappeared Friday in Barber Creek in Oconee County.
Authorities searched the creek all weekend.
A rescue team from South Carolina used under-water cameras Sunday.
Wade's grandfather is now warning others to stay away from the creek.
“If you're going to swim go to the beaches, go to the lakes go somewhere, where you got your lifeguards,” Roger Smart said.
A department of natural resources helicopter flew over the area Sunday where the teens were last seen.
