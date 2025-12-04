2 shooting investigations underway in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two shooting investigations are underway in DeKalb County Thursday night.
DeKalb County police confirmed that a shooting investigation is underway at 3700 Flat Shoals Road, at the Gulf America Inns, with one person reportedly shot.
A second shooting investigation is underway at Rollingwood Drive SE, with one person reportedly shot, DeKalb County PD confirmed.
NewsChopper 2 was over both scenes during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 and saw a police response at both locations.
DeKalb PD didn’t have any information yet on the circumstances, victims, their conditions or possible suspects in connection with the shooting investigations.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group