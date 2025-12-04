2 shooting investigations underway in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two shooting investigations are underway in DeKalb County Thursday night.

DeKalb County police confirmed that a shooting investigation is underway at 3700 Flat Shoals Road, at the Gulf America Inns, with one person reportedly shot.

A second shooting investigation is underway at Rollingwood Drive SE, with one person reportedly shot, DeKalb County PD confirmed.

NewsChopper 2 was over both scenes during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 and saw a police response at both locations.

DeKalb PD didn’t have any information yet on the circumstances, victims, their conditions or possible suspects in connection with the shooting investigations.

Shooting Rollingwood Dekalb DeKalb County PD are seen on the scene at a resident at Rollingwood Drive SE Dec. 4. (Source: WSBTV)

