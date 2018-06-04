  • Pedestrian hit, killed by car in South Fulton County

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in South Fulton County. 

    According to Cpl. Maureen Smith, the person was hit and killed on Old National Highway and Jerome Road early Monday morning.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is headed to the scene. Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story. 

