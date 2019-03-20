0 Day 3 of Tara Grinstead Trial: Confession tape played in court

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. - A videotape confession was played for the court on the third day of the trial against a man accused in the murder of Tara Grinstead.

The prosecution played the tape of Bo Dukes in court Wednesday.

Dukes is accused of helping hide the body of the South Georgia beauty queen after authorities said his friend Ryan Duke killed her.

[READ: Who is Tara Grinstead?]

We'll have LIVE coverage of the trial and will have updates on the case, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Day 2: Friend, family of Bo Dukes take stand

In court Tuesday, John McCullough, who went to basic training with Dukes, testified that he heard about what Dukes did with Grinstead's body.

McCullough testified that he reported to police multiple times that Dukes told him he was involved in hiding Grinstead's body. McCullough took the stand for a long time, wiping away tears at times.

[READ MORE: Bo Dukes, charged in Tara Grinstead case, in custody after 5-day manhunt, police say]

He told the court he visited Dukes in 2006 during Christmas and drove the same truck that Dukes allegedly used to transport Grinstead's body.

RELATED STORIES:

“He brought it up and said, you remember that billboard you had seen, I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and he was like, ‘I know what happened,’" McCullough said.

Day 1: Jury seated, testimony begins

During Monday's testimony, Dukes' former girlfriend's mother said that she heard him talk openly about Grinstead's killing.

“Had he helped dispose of Tara’s body? Why didn't he tell people and he said ‘yes.’ Why didn't he tell people? And he said he had told people over the years, but not law enforcement,” Kimalyn Sheridan said.

Sheridan said she would like to forget the day Dukes told her what he did.

“It was so hard for me to fathom the whole thing anyway. It was like living in a surreal bubble,” Sheridan said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.