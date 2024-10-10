Dance students from Florida find refuge from Hurricane Milton with the Atlanta Ballet

ATLANTA — The best ballet dancers say the art form is a combination of body and mind. You never want to lose your focus.

“I’m personally trying ‘not’ to watch it. I think it makes me worry about it,” ballet student Paris-Renee Street said. “I don’t worry about it too much. It’s so far away and there’s nothing I can do to change it,” classmate Nathan Lachenmayer said.

Many of the students in a class at the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education on Thursday arrived a few days ago after outrunning Hurricane Milton.

“It was a little rough, I’ll tell you. But we made it out just in time,” The HARID Conservatory’s Mariana Raya said.

30 students from Boca Raton are in Atlanta, avoiding the storm.

“Gordon Wright, who is the Director of The HARID Conservatory called me on Tuesday and said the kids are coming. ‘Can they take classes?’ I said absolutely. Come and inspire us and we’ll inspire you.” Atlanta Ballet Centre Dean Sharon Story said.

This isn’t the first time HARID students have been forced to flee Florida. During other major hurricanes, the Atlanta Ballet served as their home away from home. It’s one big family.

“The sense of community is very much alive, and that’s why we’re here. They opened their doors to us,” HARID’s Mariana Raya said. “I just try and think we’re safe here. The school has been really helpful keeping us safe, and we can do classes with the Atlanta Ballet—which has been an amazing experience,” Paris-Renee said.

Administrators say there was some tornado damage in Boca Raton but nothing at the conservatory.

The HARID students will return to Florida on Saturday.

