0 Critics speak out against plan to consolidate polling places in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. - A proposal to close seven of nine polling places in one Southwest Georgia county is drawing harsh criticism as some opponents call it an attempt at voter suppression.

Randolph County hired Mike Malone as an elections consultant after its elections supervisor left. After studying the county, Malone made the proposal to close seven of nine precincts, saying the county was wasting taxpayer money by keeping nine polling places open for only about 4,000 voters.

One precinct, he said, had only 12 voters during the last election.

Malone also said the seven polling places he advises closing are in violation of federal law because they are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He denied the plan had anything to do with voter suppression.

“That is the absolute farthest thing from the facts that there is,” Malone said to a meeting of voters.

But members of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta disagree. At a news conference Monday, their members called on the county to reject that proposal as an attempt to keep African-American voters away from the polls.

“Randolph County is predominantly black,” said CBC President Randall Jackson. “If they succeed in this effort, it will nullify and make almost impossible thousands of blacks. Many of those who are senior citizens who would have to walk miles to get to their polling places.”

Randolph County resident Bobbie White said she was all for saving the county money, but wanted to make sure elderly voters could still get to the polls.

“It can be good for the economy saving that way,” White said. “But it’s going to be rough on the few places that have the few people that don’t have a way to get to the voting places. Are they going to provide something to get them to the voting places?"

Marshell Jones works on the square in Cuthbert. She doesn’t like the proposal at all.

“It’s a plan that doesn’t take into account the impact on the community,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t say it’s discrimination, but in a way it is, because older people can’t get to the polls."

Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said it does not have authority over the Randolph County Elections Board, but “staunchly opposed” the proposal.

Both GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams both stated they oppose the proposal, too.





