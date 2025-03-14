Crime Stoppers upping cash reward for anonymous tips that lead to arrests

ATLANTA — The Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta announced it is more than doubling the reward for anonymous tips in hopes to get more help from the public in solving cases.

The standard cash reward will increase from $2,000 to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved case. It’s the first time in 20 years that the reward is going up.

Crime Stoppers director Sgt. Travis Williams called the partnership between Crime Stoppers and the public critical.

“By increasing the standard reward, we are sending a clear message: we value community engagement and recognize the power of information in making our streets safer,” Williams said.

Crime Stoppers hopes the new reward will increase the number of tips and solve more cases.

There are several ways that someone can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers and information can be submitted 24/7:

Call 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Text CSGA to 738477

CSGA Tips mobile app

Online at www.StopCrimeATL.org

To receive any reward, the information must lead to an arrest.

