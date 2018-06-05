  • Crews find bodies of 2 teens missing in Oconee County creek

    OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have announced that crews have found the bodies of two teens reported missing in an Oconee County creek.

    Bryant Wade and Cameron Smith, both 18 years old, disappeared Friday in Barber Creek in Oconee County. Authorities said both teens fell into the creek, and Smith tried to rescue Wade. They said the two boys didn't know each other.

    Crews found the bodies Tuesday morning about 100 yards from each other.

    Multiple local agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and deputies in Madison County, assisted in the search, sheriff’s officials said.

    Wade's family has set up a memorial fund to help his parents. Donations can be made at any First American Bank location.

