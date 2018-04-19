  • Several injured, including child, in I-285 crash

    Updated:

    EAST POINT, Ga. - A serious accident between a vehicle and tractor trailer has lanes blocked on I-285 in East Point, police say. 

    The crash happened near Washington Road in the southbound lanes Thursday afternoon. 

    Police said several people were injured, including a child. The child was taken to a local hospital.

    We’re working to learn more details about the accident, for Channel 2 Action News.

