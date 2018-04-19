Several injured, including child, in I-285 crash

EAST POINT, Ga. - A serious accident between a vehicle and tractor trailer has lanes blocked on I-285 in East Point, police say.
The crash happened near Washington Road in the southbound lanes Thursday afternoon.
Police said several people were injured, including a child. The child was taken to a local hospital.
We’re working to learn more details about the accident, for Channel 2 Action News.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Tractor Trailer Crash: I-285/sb (outer loop) past Camp Creek Pkwy; (exit 2); only a left lane is open; delays; use I-75/85; https://t.co/kTgeaYu0Zi; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/YVpHvQvaC8— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 19, 2018
