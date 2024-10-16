Woman stole credit cards from gym locker room, then tried to spend $5,000 at Best Buy

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police are looking for a woman who stole credit cards from an area gym and then used the cards at Best Buy hours later.

Police said a woman reported her credit card had been stolen from her wallet in the locker room at One Life Fitness while she was working out.

Hours later, the woman started getting alerts about someone using her card at Best Buy and attempting to charge $5,000 on the card.

Officers said the woman using the stolen credit cards spoke with a Russian accent.

Anyone who knows the suspect pictured is asked to contact Detective Dalton with Newnan police at tdalton@newnanga.gov.

