Student found with loaded .40 cal handgun at Georgia high school, principal says

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — The principal of East Coweta High School wrote a letter to parents letting them know a student was found on campus with a loaded handgun.

The letter by Steve Allen, shared by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, said officials first learned about the student through an anonymous tip.

Administrators at the high school and school resource officers found the student and pulled him out of class to investigate, according to the letter.

Allen said the student had been found with a loaded .40 caliber pistol, which was confiscated without incident and away from other students.

After the gun was found, the student was removed from campus. Allen said the student would be facing “appropriate and serious legal and disciplinary consequences.”

However, the principal also said the possession of the firearm by the student has not been tied to a deliberate threat.

Still, Allen wrote that “the presence of a firearm of any sort on our campus is extremely dangerous, and will be responded to strongly.”

He also thanked the person who sent the anonymous tip “which led to the resolution of this incident,” and then asked parents to remind their students to notify school administrators when they’re concerned about their safety.

“It is our goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned and to be transparent with our parents and stakeholders. And please also remind students to only bring allowed items on the school campus,” Allen’s letter reads.

The principal encouraged parents to get in touch with the school, should there be any questions about the incident or East Coweta High School’s safety procedures.

