Suspicious package investigated by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson international terminal

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a suspicious package or bag at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Atlanta Police Department Explosive Ordinance Division responded to the airport’s international terminal Thursday morning to investigate.

Airport officials say the road leading to that terminal is currently blocked.

