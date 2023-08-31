6-month-old boy killed in ‘targeted’ triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex identified

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of a 6-month-old who died in a “targeted” shooting that also injured two adults.

The shooting happened outside the Hills at Greenbriar apartment complex off Campbellton Road after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the Fulton County ME confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the baby who died is Charles Watson Jr.

The two adults injured in the shooting, a 23-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, have not been identified. Both of them have been hospitalized where a 23-year-old man is listed in critical condition.

It’s unclear the relationship between Watson Jr. and the other victims.

Authorities say there were at least two shooters.

They say the shooting was targeted after an incident that happened at the apartment complex in May. They did not comment on what that incident was.

There is no word on any possible suspects, but police are looking for a light-colored four-door sedan.

