Paulding deputies searching for 17-year-old who vanished after going to school

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who vanished some time after school Tuesday.

Deputies said Haley Lewis voluntarily left South Paulding High School Tuesday afternoon around 12:26 p.m. in her black Ford Explorer with Georgia tag AVA 0754.

Her vehicle was last seen in Atlanta around 2:38 p.m. Tuesday.

“Haley’s family is extremely concerned for her well-being and do not know why she would have been traveling to Atlanta,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts to call 911 or send a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

