Former UGA football player arrested for breaking into vape shop, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. — A former University of Georgia football player has been arrested for breaking into a vape shop early Tuesday morning.

Officers in Lincoln, Neb. found the glass door of a vape shop shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot.

They spotted Arik Gilbert, 21, walking toward the exit with a bag. Inside, they found vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters that totaled $1,672.07.

The business also sustained $650 in damage.

Gilbert is a former UGA tight end who joined the Bulldogs from LSU in 2021. He has since transferred to the University of Nebraska.

Before heading to the SEC, Gilbert was a football star at Marietta High School and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2019.

He was the first true tight end to win the award since it was first handed out in 1985.

He was booked into the Lancaster County, Neb. Jail on a burglary charge. Online jail records show he has since been released.

