Small plane crashes along Coweta County highway

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a plane crash that happened Wednesday morning,
Around 11:10 a.m. a single-engine Piper PA-28 planed crashed on East Highway 16 in Newnan.
The FAA said, two people were on board. Their ages and identities were not released.
Officials have not released information on injuries or damages.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the crash.
