Atlanta youth football coach accused of firing shots at game after ‘aggressive’ social media posts

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air during a youth football game.

Bibb County recently was called to a youth travel football game at Brad Henderson Memorial Stadium in Macon after shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said the game turned violent due to aggressive social media posts between the opposing teams. Deputies said the groups were separated by security and asked to leave the field.

According to Bibb County officials, a second fight broke out between players, parents, coaches, and teachers.

Authorities said Donta Williams Sr., a youth coach from Atlanta, pulled out a gun and began firing it into the air. Williams was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and discharge of a gun by a public highway or street.

Four other suspects were arrested and face charges of disorderly conduct or obstruction. Their ages and identities were not released.

The BCSO did not release the names of the teams involved. All those arrested were booked into the Bibb County Jail.

