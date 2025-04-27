Senoia police investigating hit and run during Alive after Five event

SENOIA, Ga. — Senoia police are working to learn more about a hit and run that happened downtown on Friday night.

Officers said they were called to the area of Travis Street at Pylant Street after someone found their car substantially damaged.

The event was popular and “parking was scarce around the downtown area,” police said, so the victim of the hit and run parked on Travis Street.

Just before 10 p.m., they went back to their car and found it damaged.

Now, police are looking for more information about the accident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Senoia Police Department at 770-599-3256 and leave a message for Sgt. Chris Black.

