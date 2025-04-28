Metro Atlanta man accused of trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Locust Grove man was arrested after deputies said he stole lottery tickets from a Coweta County gas station last month.

Officials said it’s not his first time doing it.

On March 20, Coweta County deputies were called to the Shell gas station on E Highway 34 regarding a theft.

When deputies arrived, a store clerk told them a man, later identified as Cesar Edubigis Rodriguez, of Locust Grove, stole $150 worth of lottery tickets. The clerk said Rodriguez was at the counter about to buy other items, including a Coke, a vape, Keno tickets, and the JumboBucks lottery tickets.

According to reports, Rodriguez grabbed the lottery tickets off the counter while still talking with the clerk, telling the clerk that his money was in the truck. Authorities said Rodriguez managed to walk out with the tickets in his hand until he was almost to his truck.

The clerk told deputies each ticket was worth $50, and Rodriguez had taken three.

Store employees told deputies Rodriguez is known for using the same tactic on other stores in the area.

Rodriguez was later arrested and booked into the Coweta County Jail. He’s charged with theft by shoplifting.

