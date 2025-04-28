Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms takes next step in potential run for governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday that she filed the necessary paperwork to establish a campaign committee ahead of a potential run for Georgia governor.

“I am honored and humbled by the encouragement I have received as I have considered running for governor,” she told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

Bottoms said she was looking forward to making an announcement “in the coming weeks.”

She previously told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on April 3 that she was seriously considering a gubernatorial run.

Bottoms served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2022, following her time on the City Council.

In 2022, President Joe Biden announced her appointment as Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement, and she also held a position on the President’s Export Council.

If she runs, she would join state Sen. Jason Esteves as a candidate on the Democrats’ side. For the Republicans, Attorney General Chris Carr formally announced his intentions in November.

