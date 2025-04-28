Bartow County woman accused of keeping $500K in jewelry she was supposed to sell at auctions

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — An Adairsville woman was arrested and facing charges after she was accused of keeping high-priced jewelry that was supposed to be sold at auctions.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the incident happened between March 20, 2024, and December 2, 2024.

The victim and suspect, Felicia Denise Carver, agreed that she would get multiple pieces of jewelry to sell. The affidavit states the jewelry is worth more than $500,000.

According to documents, Carver would bring the jewelry to various auction houses within the U.S. and sell the items to prospective buyers.

However, the affidavit states Carver kept the jewelry.

Officials said Carver communicated with the victim and said she was traveling to different auction houses to conduct the sales. During this time, she also asked the victim for more than $5,000 for auction-related fees, which she said were required by the auction houses she was using, authorities said.

In an interview with Floyd County investigators, Carver claimed she had returned all the jewelry to the victim, except the items she bought.

However, investigators said they searched her home and found more than 30 pieces of jewelry belonging to the victim.

On Thursday, Carver was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail. She’s charged with false statements and writing, and theft by conversion.

