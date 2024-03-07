Man who impersonated officer to rob DeKalb house back in custody following high-speed chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who impersonated a police officer during a robbery is back in custody after officials say he led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Coweta County sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News that Torrez Seymore was arrested in early February. The arrest came after he sped away from deputies before crashing and attempting to run away on foot from the authorities.

In body camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Seymore is seen getting out of a car after the car was driving at a high rate of speed away from the deputies. After getting out of the vehicle, the footage shows him attempting to run away from the deputy, but he was caught.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Seymore was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude, failure to maintain lane and driving while unlicensed.

This is not Seymore’s first encounter with the authorities.

According to court documents, in 2010, Seymore and four others dressed as police officers and broke into a house in DeKalb County. Court officials said the group targeted the house because they believed that the residents were drug dealers.

When the four arrived at the house, officials said the victim walked outside, and the robbers yelled, “DeKalb County police, get down, cuff him!”

TRENDING STORIES:

Court documents reported that while the robbers were trying to kidnap the victim, a friend of the victim arrived. The robbers then exchanged gunfire with him on the lawn.

The victim then took the crew to his girlfriend’s home under the pretense that that was where the drugs were. The victim’s girlfriend left the house through the back door and called police, who came to rescue the victim.

Seymore was sentenced in 2013 to 13 years and 10 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. It is unclear when he was released.

According to jail records, Seymore has been released from the Coweta County Jail since his February arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Alligator charges at Hall County deputy

©2023 Cox Media Group