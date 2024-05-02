National Heatstroke Prevention Day encourages parents to ‘look again’ to protect their children

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A doll, car seat and thermometer show the danger.

“This will never happen; I would never leave a child unattended in a hot car in or van, but it does happen,” Amy Jacobs, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Accidentally leaving a child in the back seat or leaving it unlocked for a child to crawl in.

On a day in the low 80′s the temperature climbs and climbs and within 25 minutes this temperature jumped to 111 degrees.

“Their body temperature rises 3 to 5 times faster than any adult,” said Allen Poole of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s only getting hotter into summer, but there’s a reason safety officials this year-- are especially concerned.

An average of 40 children die every year in hot cars in the United States. So far this year in Georgia, nine children were found - and rescued.

But that’s more than all of last year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It could be distractions or a change of routine. The advice for parents and caregivers is find a way to remind yourself and soon in Georgia -- new billboards will remind drivers to look again.

“Look again, then close and lock your doors,” Jacobs said.

Car seat deaths are considered preventable and are a risk to little ones all year.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Report says Atlanta’s rent prices saw 4th largest decrease in the nation However, the decrease is not even close to making up for the increases the metro area experienced during and after the pandemic.

©2023 Cox Media Group