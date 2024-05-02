National Heatstroke Prevention Day encourages parents to ‘look again’ to protect their children

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A doll, car seat and thermometer show the danger.
“This will never happen; I would never leave a child unattended in a hot car in or van, but it does happen,” Amy Jacobs, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said.
Accidentally leaving a child in the back seat or leaving it unlocked for a child to crawl in.
On a day in the low 80′s the temperature climbs and climbs and within 25 minutes this temperature jumped to 111 degrees.
“Their body temperature rises 3 to 5 times faster than any adult,” said Allen Poole of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
It’s only getting hotter into summer, but there’s a reason safety officials this year-- are especially concerned.
An average of 40 children die every year in hot cars in the United States. So far this year in Georgia, nine children were found - and rescued.
But that’s more than all of last year.
It could be distractions or a change of routine. The advice for parents and caregivers is find a way to remind yourself and soon in Georgia -- new billboards will remind drivers to look again.
“Look again, then close and lock your doors,” Jacobs said.
Car seat deaths are considered preventable and are a risk to little ones all year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group