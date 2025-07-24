Man slips note in Publix bathroom stall to offer teen sex, add him on Snapchat: CCSO

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of soliciting a minor for sex at a local Publix.

It happened on July 13 at the grocery store on East Hwy 34.

Deputies said a 16-year-old boy was in the bathroom when someone slipped him a handwritten note. It offered to perform oral sex and asked the boy to add him on Snapchat.

The teen reported it to the store manager, who called the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the suspect was gone.

Investigators looked at Publix surveillance video and was able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old Brad Bernstein. The video shows a man, identified as Bernstein entering the bathroom.

Deputies arrested Bernstein on charge of solicitation of sodomy under 18.

