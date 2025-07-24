GA grandmother, Army veteran stops unruly passenger from storming Delta plane cockpit

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Georgia grandmother helped stop an unruly passenger who tried to storm the cockpit on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Arizona.

Nicole Pruitt said she was going to see her new baby grandson in Tucson when it happened on July 17. The Army veteran says she sprung into action when the passenger was acting up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

"She didn’t want to be on the plane no more, she said God told her to do it, she had a calling. And I’m just like wait a minute. I don’t know about this conversation you got going on but, not today," Pruitt told CNN affiliate KOLD News 13 in Tucson.

Her son, Tyrique Perry, said he wasn’t surprised that his mom stepped up.

"Sometimes, it’s just a natural instinct and you’ve got to get it done," Perry told KOLD.

Pruitt’s family shared video of her heroic actions on TikTok, which has been viewer over 1.2 million times.

@amorfatitestlab We now have some video footage from @delta flight 1042 Which departed from Atlanta, destined for Tucson had to be diverted because of a passenger storming and attempting to gain access to the cockpit door as well as opening the planes emergency exit doors. She was able to bypass flight attendants and make her way to the front. Thanks to @Nicky my mom, who was sitting in first class in the window seat so bravely decided to take action and defend herself and others on the plane. With her heroic effort and the help of a handful of good citizens on the plane they were able to successfully and SAFELY divert back to Atlanta and handle this situation on ground. Big shoutout to my mom from preventing a potential tragedy. #delta #flight #emergencylanding ♬ original sound - AmorFatiTestLab

Delta Air Lines said the pilot turned the plane around and returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Delta sincerely appreciates the actions of our crew and customers for de-escalating the situation. We apologize to our customers for the delay and thank them for their understanding.”

Pruitt got on another flight to see her grandson.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group