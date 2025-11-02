Man sentenced to life without parole for raping girlfriend’s daughter in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced to life without parole after being found guilty of rape and other charges in Coweta County Superior Court last month.

The conviction stems from a March 2020 incident where Brett Tyler Brown, now 40, assaulted a 17-year-old girl in Sharpsburg, Georgia.

Brown had access to the victim through her mother, with whom he was in a relationship. Over a 48-hour period, Brown provided the victim with alcohol laced with pills, leading to her incapacitation and subsequent assault.

The victim’s mother and grandparents initially did not report the crime, despite a recorded conversation where the victim recounted the abuse. The victim eventually reported the crime with the help of her friend’s mother.

Evidence presented at trial included a text message from Brown to the victim apologizing for his actions, which he attributed to alcohol. The investigation also uncovered Brown’s internet search history related to emergency contraception during the time of the assault.

Brown’s criminal history includes multiple felony convictions, which contributed to the imposition of a life sentence without parole under Georgia’s Recidivist statute.

