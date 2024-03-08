Man robs pharmacy, speeds away from officers, Newnan police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan police are looking for a man accused of robbing a pharmacy with a handgun on Friday morning.

On Friday at 9:49 a.m., officers received a call about a man who entered Thompson’s Pharmacy on Millard Farmer Industrial Boulevard with a gun and stole several controlled substances.

The man allegedly got into a silver car with two other men, leaving the area.

Eventually, Coweta County deputies found the car on Interstate 285 and pursued it, until it crashed. The men then ran away from the crash

Coweta County deputies and Newnan officers are searching the area for the suspects.

