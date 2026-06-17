In less than a week, a major road in metro Atlanta will close for 60 days

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — In less than a week, a major road in Coweta County will close for about two months for construction work.

Starting on June 22, Tommy Lee Cook Road will close for 60 days so crews can lower the road height by three feet.

The Coweta County government said the road work will help improve sight distance on Tommy Lee Cook Road near where it intersects with Cook Lane and Cedar Ridge Road.

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During the closure, county officials said there will be some detours, but the roads affected will still be accessible from certain directions.

While Tommy Lee Cook Road will close for 60 days, Cedar Ridge Road will still be accessible from the east end of the closure while Cook Lane will still be accessible from the west portion of the closure.

A detour route temporarily exiting Coweta County and heading into Fulton County via Sardis Church Road, Hutchesons Ferry Road and Shell Road will also be in place to help with traffic while Tommy Lee Cook is closed.

Signs will be up to guide traffic around the closed sections as the work is underway.

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