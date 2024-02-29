‘I’ve truly tried:’ Man allegedly steals girlfriend’s money while she’s in Coweta County jail

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan man is facing a theft charge after deputies said he stole money from his significant other while she was in jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Coweta deputies were called to the sheriff’s office on Greison Trail regarding a theft.

When they arrived, they spoke with a woman, Marie Turner, who stated she was arrested and booked into the Coweta jail on Feb. 5.

Turner told deputies that her boyfriend, Matthew Davis, had gotten her phone and sent all of her money to himself via Cash App.

She reportedly showed authorities when the transactions took place.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Feb. 5, three separate transactions were reportedly sent to Davis’ phone from Turner`s phone.

The sheriff’s office said, the first transaction was at 2:23 a.m. for $280, the second transaction was at 2:44 a.m. totaling $513.87, and the third transaction was at 2:51 a.m. for $474.57.

Coweta officials said, Turner then showed deputies a text from Davis that said, “I`ve truly tried... I gave myself your funds...”.

Turner said that was when she was arrested and unable to take her phone with her to the jail. The phone was left at the house with Davis.

She also told deputies that it was her personal account and not a joint account.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The CCSO checked with the jail to see when Turner was there. Deputies said it showed she arrived on Feb. 5 at 1:23 a.m. and was released at 12:39 a.m.

Davis was arrested and charged with theft by taking. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Burglary goes up in smoke: Atlanta officers find over 2,200 cartons of cigarettes in man’s truck

©2023 Cox Media Group