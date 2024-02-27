Suspect swipes credit card, charges nearly $40K at Lenox Square, nearby businesses: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two people involved in racking up almost $40,000 in fraudulent purchases.

According to APD, on November 17, 2023 officers were called to a home on Ponce De Leon Avenue regarding credit card fraud.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who stated he was issued a new credit card that was coming to his home through UPS.

However, the card was intercepted and stolen.

Police said the victim was notified of multiple fraudulent purchases made with his credit card at Lenox Square and surrounding businesses in the area that totaled nearly $40,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

APD Fraud Unit is looking to identify a suspect and a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

