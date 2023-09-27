Investigators haven’t ruled out other suspects in murder of College Park mom who vanished in 2021

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said their investigators are pursuing all leads to find a woman who vanished in March 2021.

Tiffany Foster was last seen leaving her home.

A week later, her car was found in a shopping center parking lot in College Park, 30 miles away, with her wallet and other personal belongings inside.

A young mother and corrections officer, Foster was engaged to a man named Reginald Robertson at the time of her disappearance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tiffany Foster reportedly disappeared on March 1, 2021 on her way to go grocery shopping.

“It’s like a dark cloud that hangs over our family. We just try to do the best that we can to move forward, but it’s that thing that is always going to be there. Because she was a very important part of our family,” Kimberly Foster, Tiffany’s sister, told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Kimberly told Regan it was strange that Robertson didn’t call her family to tell them Tiffany was missing.

“If he knew that she didn’t come home, why didn’t he reach out to us, or why didn’t he call the authorities?” Kimberly Foster asked.

While Tiffany Foster still hasn’t been found, investigators from the sheriff’s office put together enough evidence to charge Robertson with murder, rape and other alleged crimes committed against her before and after she disappeared.

However, the evidence is still being kept under wraps, according to Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We cannot share any of the evidence yet, but we are confident in the charges. We have not located her body yet. Any leads that could possibly lead us to that, we are following now,” Nix told Channel 2 Action News.

He said investigators with cadaver dogs have searched different locations in several counties with the help of other law enforcement agencies, but Tiffany Foster has still not been found.

Deputies say they also haven’t ruled out the possibility that more than one person may have been involved in her disappearance.

Kimberly Foster told Channel Action News that before she disappeared, Tiffany had said she wanted to leave her fiancé.

“I think Reggie did something to her. I think it was one of those things, it was out of jealousy or him not being able to control her or make her do what he wanted her to do,” Kimberly Foster said.

Tiffany Foster’s family is speaking out to bring renewed attention to the case before a weekend balloon release to honor her upcoming birthday. She’d be turning 38 on Oct. 3.

“We would like her body or whatever back so we can properly bury her, and I think that will be closure for us,” Kimberly Foster said. “Having her physically back as well as seeing this trial and what the outcome is going to be.”

In the meantime, authorities say Robertson has not cooperated with their investigation to find Tiffany Foster.

As of February, a $60,000 reward was being offered for Stark’s safe return and a $30,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

2 found guilty of killing 23-year-old Griffin man mistaken for rival gang member, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group