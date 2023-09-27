Flip-flops left at home after robbery lead to Georgia woman’s arrest

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — A Sharpsburg woman was charged with burglary after she left her flip-flops behind at a home she’s accused of robbing.

Deputies from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a burglary in a home on Roy Road in Sharpsburg.

When they arrived, they met with the homeowners, a husband and wife.

The husband told deputies that the couple had been out of town and when they returned, they noticed their garage door was locked, which they never do.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the owners got inside, they told deputies they noticed bags of food were pulled out of the freezer and there were Tide pods on the floor in their kitchen.

The husband went upstairs and noticed pills missing from the medicine cabinet in the master bathroom.

In the living room, he told deputies he and his wife had found a flip-flop in their living room that neither of them owned, and another at their back door, which is also normally unlocked.

TRENDING STORIES:

When the couple went to check their security camera footage, they found the memory card was removed.

Deputies say the homeowners told them they believed the burglar was their neighbor’s girlfriend, a woman named Lexi Martin. The husband had suspected Martin of taking pills from his bathroom months earlier while at their house.

According to sheriff’s office records, the homeowners reported the following items stolen:

2 Oxycodone pills

Bottle of Patron Tequila

Bottle of Delta-8 gummies

Spray bottle of water

Bottle of olive oil

Quartz Bulova wristwatch with silver band

Deputies said the flip-flops were entered into evidence on Sept. 10, the day the homeowners returned and called the sheriff’s office.

Alexia Nichole Martin, 44 of Sharpsburg, was later arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.

According to reporting by the Newnan Times-Herald, Martin was determined to be a suspect based on the flip-flops left behind.

She was arrested on Sept. 21, according to records from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Public Schools teachers honored for setting a great example

©2023 Cox Media Group