Woman’s body found in tote bag in East Point with just one clue, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose remains were found in a tote bag at an East Point construction site.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the scene where the remains were found off North Commerce Drive two days after Christmas in 2022.

Police said they are not sure how long her remains were at the site. They think the woman is between 21 and 37 years old.

