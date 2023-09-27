Lanes shut down on I-285 westbound after bridge damage in Sandy Springs, city says

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Several lanes on I-285 westbound near Roswell Road are currently shut down.

Sandy Springs city officials confirmed that the lanes are shut down due to damage at the Mt. Vernon Bridge over I-285.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Department of Transportation 511 cameras show there are delays building for a few miles.

GDOT said that a tractor-trailer hit the bridge at Riverside Drive.

Sandy Springs officials also say that four of five lanes on Mt. Vernon Hwy near I-285 will remain closed.

News Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where vehicles were slowly passing by.

TRENDING STORIES:

GDOT said there will be an inspection of the bridge. Authorities are encouraging drivers to use additional routes.

Lanes will be reopened once authorities deem the area safe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with Atlanta police

©2023 Cox Media Group