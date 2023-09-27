Lanes shut down on I-285 westbound after bridge damage in Sandy Springs, city says

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Several lanes on I-285 westbound near Roswell Road are currently shut down.
Sandy Springs city officials confirmed that the lanes are shut down due to damage at the Mt. Vernon Bridge over I-285.
Georgia Department of Transportation 511 cameras show there are delays building for a few miles.
GDOT said that a tractor-trailer hit the bridge at Riverside Drive.
Sandy Springs officials also say that four of five lanes on Mt. Vernon Hwy near I-285 will remain closed.
News Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where vehicles were slowly passing by.
GDOT said there will be an inspection of the bridge. Authorities are encouraging drivers to use additional routes.
Lanes will be reopened once authorities deem the area safe.
