Valdosta State graduate killed with parents, siblings and family friend after SUV hit by train

TAMPA, Fla. — A recent Valdosta State graduate has been identified as one of six people killed in a crash involving a train and SUV in Florida.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday in Hillsborough County. Three adults, two teens and a child from the same family died when their SUV was hit by a train.

The SUV driver was identified as 52-year-old Jose G. Hernandez. His wife Enedelia and their three children 22-year-old Aniella, 17-year-old Alyssa and 9-year-old Julian Hernandez also died in the crash.

Two of the children’s friends were also in the car. One of them, 17-year-old Jakub Lopez, died from his injuries.

The Associated Press reported that the family was heading to a birthday party at the time of the crash.

Aniella Hernandez graduated from Valdosta State in December with a degree in health science, according to WALB-TV. The university sent a statement to the TV station, writing that they are “deeply saddened” by her death.

“She was a first-generation college student who often talked about continuing her studies after graduation and becoming a nurse practitioner. She was a caring and compassionate person who enjoyed serving others, and as a student at VSU, she often volunteered with the local Humane Society and hospital. Her memory will remain forever in our hearts, and our deepest sympathies go out to her loved ones as they process this devastating loss.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Hernandez was driving a 2020 white Cadillac Escalade when he came to the railroad crossing, which had a stop sign and crossing sign.

Investigators said that Hernandez slowly crossed the tracks in front of the train, which was going 55 mph when it hit the SUV. The train’s engineer and another car blew their horns but the engineer couldn’t stop in time, the AP reported.

Deputies said the impact flipped the SUV and ejected all five people who were sitting in the back. Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters the SUV looked like “a soft drink can that’s been crushed.”

Hernandez and a passenger in the front seat were taken to the hospital where Hernandez later died.

“The Trevino-Hernandez family is living through the most tragic and unexplainable heart break right now,” a family GoFundMe page read. “As you can imagine this unexpected incident has wrecked the entire family who now has to plan for a funeral for 5 people.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

